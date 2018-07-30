Monday’s news items [scenes seen, bully tactics, intimidation, more rain & more] – 7/30/2018

Here we go again | idiot in charge threatens government shutdown – The Washington Post

The bloom is off the rose | “Koch group condemns ‘divisiveness’ and ‘lack of leadership’ in Washington” – The Washington Post

Bully: Zach Ward as the yellow-eyed Scut Farkus in A Christmas Story.

Negotiating with a bully | Surely everyone’s recognized it by now. When dealing with the great (in his own mind) negotiator, everyone’d dealing with a bully. A whiny, spoiled child, a flaming jerk, a bully. A “It’s my ball, and I write the rules” childhood acquaintance. The Accidental Negotiator has this advice: Dealing With People Who Intimidate During A Negotiation.

Others offer similar advice: Negotiation Examples: Diffusing Intimidating Tactics

A hold-up | “Contractor wants more time, money for I-83 Mount Rose project” – The York Dispatch

Bw-a-a-h-h, I’m taking my ball and going home | In Middletown, the elected public servants didn’t like the news coverage it felt it was getting from the local newspaper, The Press & Journal, so it decided to punish local journalism.

But Middletown Borough does video and stream its meetings | Here’s the July 9 meeting.

Though it’s disappointing that the June 19 meeting is not tagged with a VIEW AGAIN icon.

The rain in Spain, here too, again … Pretty much a soggy week ahead

Not here | “Bucknell removes from website all references to alumnus Les Moonves” – Penn Live

Manor Township’s got a facebook page for the Manor Township Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

Love this picture from the facebook page. Pretty certain several flew overhead on Sunday, too.

Columbia’s Family First Health is a federally qualified health center.

Who wants a jerk for a father-in-law? |#12 didn’t – The Boston Globe

“Pennsylvania man convicted in death of daughter from bullet that hit him first” – The Guardian