Thuesday’s news items, part 3 [sins, criminals & more] -8/2/2018

We took these photos on Sunday, July 29 but “slipped our mind” to post them then. | Here’s Columbia Spy‘s post about a rock slide yesterday.

There was a time when parents were so proud if their kids wanted to grow up to be priests or the President of the United States. Wonder if that’s the case today?

Click on the letter above or here to read the entire letter and the list of “Clergy and seminarians accused of sexual abuse of a child” since the 1940s.

And only now comes the pledge to “heal and reconcile.” – The Diocese of Harrisburg Website

Ain’t that the truth! | “Bishop says Catholic Church suffers from ‘crisis of sexual morality’” – FOX43-TV

Allentown diocese not a leader | but a follower – The Morning Call

Sickening | And how about the charges against this Johnstown pediatrician – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Find them, arrest them, send them to trial and, if found guilty, send them to jail.

But this teacher did not go to jail | She gets probation – Penn Live

“Fake news is ‘journalistic warfare’ says New Yorker’s chief fact-checker” – WikiTribune

Columbia news, views & reviews regularly questions the intent, operations, mission and purpose of 501 (c)3 not-for-profit entities, because the stated purpose is “the organization must not be organized or operated for the benefit of private interests, and no part of a section 501(c)(3) organization’s net earnings may inure to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual.” – Internal Revenue Service Website

Which is why this 2017 Consent Agreement and Order about a Columbia not-for-profit is so interesting!