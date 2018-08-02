Parallel paths to destruction

Audience baiters: then and now | “Watch: A furious Tampa crowd screams at the press, just as Trump intended” – Quartz

What’s next? Krystallnacht?

Press censorship?

The Boston Globe‘s Fast Forward writes:

“Tonight Trump holds another rally, this time in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Will members of that bizarro conspiracy cult, QAnon, show up as they did in Tampa? Here’s a good overview of the group and their fantastical beliefs. We really have to improve public education in this country.

The crowd’s attitude toward the media also bears watching; the angry verbal assaults and crude language hurled at CNN’s Jim Acosta and others in Tampa were frightening.