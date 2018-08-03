17512 Columbia

tears and robocalls

Tears-of-Jesus

He‘s crying now because of what’s happening to the Catholic Church and the evangelical Christians.

One person on the “list” was in Columbia | “Thomas Ronald Haney, accused in life of inappropriate touching and comments, in death accused of sexual abuse of a child, dead, DOH priest.” At one point, he was at St. Peter Parish in Columbia.  – Penn Live

Tis the season! Not that fun one, though. Political robocall season is upon us.”RoboKiller

spam-callshttps://www.robokiller.com/blog/political-robocalls/

smucker spamRepresentative Smucker’s robocall – White Pages

