Monday’s news [hot; smarmy evangelicals; fire department scams & more] – 8/6/2018

“… HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING … * HEAT INDEX…Around 100 degrees. – National Weather Service

Scam Warning | Several Lancaster County fire departments posted warnings about a scam letter – Lancaster Online

Nuclear memory today | atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945 – History.com

Ah, those evangelicals | Know about the mega-church Willow Creek Church in the Chicago suburbs? Well, turns out the leader subscribes to “pussy grabbing” too, according to someone who worked for him. – The New York Times

Willow Creek is such a happy place!

And now after the above article hit, the current chief resigned. – Christianity Today

Maybe? the old white guys will be gone | PA leads the nation in voter youth registration – The Lebanon Daily News

Don’t “drain that swamp” until we take care of all the donors | “Steel Giants With Ties to Trump Officials Block Tariff Relief for Hundreds of Firms” – The New York Times

A life well lived | H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, who made a $1 billion fortune in the cable industry and gave almost all of it away, supporting schools, museums, journalism and the arts in Philadelphia and beyond, died yesterday. – Philly.com

There’s a “big deal” going on in Bethlehem this week — Musikfest. It’s happening this week and Bethlehem’s Police department is using cats and humor to get messages out to the over 1,000,000 people who’ll be coming to this major event.

Number one on every law enforcement “continuum of force” list ought to be a professional communication. Humor adds a personal dimension to the authority.