Harrisburg Diocese adds to the list of shame

More priests with Columbia connections added to the “DIOCESE OF HARRISBURG LIST OF CLERGY & SEMINARIANS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD” include John Herber, Thomas Lawler, James Shaughnessy, John Suknaic and James Vecera, according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Of course, each of these has died and cannot offer a defense to the claims and charges now. What is fully disturbing is that the leadership of the church did not act when it knew of the charges.

