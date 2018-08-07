Tuesday’s news items [stacking the deck; LGBTQ commission; welfare & more] – 8/7/2018

Stack the deck with your your friends | It’s just what school boards do! – Penn Live

“overdue and over budget” | “Lawmakers seek public meeting on overdue, over-budget Mt. Rose/I-83 project” – The York Dispatch

The smarm of politics: Wagner-style | “Wagner campaign paid more than $130K to Penn Waste, company employee” – The York Dispatch

“Gov. Wolf announces formation of LGBTQ commission” – Penn Live

From The New Yorker, August 31, 1946 Issue – Hiroshima

It’s not what most people think but they condemn those on welfare | “The Outsize Hold of the Word ‘Welfare’ on the Public Imagination” – “Americans have increasingly come to dislike government, even as they have relied more on various forms of government assistance.” – The New York Times

Pipelines are safe | “DEP fines Sunoco for damaging drinking water in Berks, Chester and Lebanon counties in 2017” – WITF

“Eastbound Route 30 Restricted to a Single Lane Due to Sinkhole – The emergence of a sinkhole around noon today in the right eastbound lane of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, has prompted the restriction of eastbound Route 30 to a single lane in the vicinity of Doris Drive. PennDOT will be evaluating the extent of the sinkhole and determining the type of repair to make/ Eastbound Route 30 will remain in a single lane in the vicinity of Doris Drive (just west of Witmer Road) until the sinkhole is repaired. Excavation work is scheduled to start early Tuesday morning to first determine the extent of the sinkhole and then repair it. The eastbound right lane may reopen to traffic as early as Tuesday afternoon.” – news release

“Figuring Out If ‘Opportunity Zones’ Can Revitalize Struggling Neighborhoods” – Route Fifty

“How our brains keep us from saving money” – Futurity