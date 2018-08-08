Wednesday’s news items – [trust; ethical leadership (or the lack of); Lititz K-9 return; confused about recycling? & more] -8/8/2018

Columbia Police Department’s facebook page is filled with “Found Dogs.”

“Kroger explores sale of Turkey Hill Dairy business” – Reuters

“Lititz Police receive approval to reintroduce K9 program” – FOX43-TV

Who do you trust? | “Trust, misinformation, and the declining use of social media for news: Digital News Report 2018”

Transparency in government | Editorial: “If Pennsylvania judges are going to dine on the taxpayer dime, their spending shouldn’t be cloaked in secrecy” – Lancaster Online

Remember this post from a few weeks ago: “In Allentown | “South Whitehall police officer shoots, kills man on Hamilton Boulevard, DA confirms” – The Morning Call [Video, too]” | Now the officer is charged with manslaughter. – The Morning Call

Township should get ready for law suit | “South Whitehall officer charged in shooting said he thought he ‘f—ed up’, ‘didn’t know what to do’, court docs say” – The Morning Call

“Only 66.7 percent of 2017 high-school graduates ages 16 to 24 enrolled in colleges or universities last fall. And many of those students who do enroll aren’t headed to residential campuses at all: they will attend community colleges, where only about 36 percent will graduate within six years.” – The Hechinger Report

POTUS “Fake News” | “President Trump seems to think California doesn’t have enough water to fight its current wildfires. But that’s not the case.” – Newsy

It’s a family affair | SIL regularly deleted news he didn’t like (That’s son-in-law of the oligarch in charge) – BuzzFeedNews

“Another Use for Drones: Investigating Car Wrecks” – Route Fifty

If you’re in charge, lead ETHICALLY! | A Lancaster Online article says, there’s been a lawsuit filed against the “Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and a defrocked priest with ties to a Lancaster parish alleges a pattern of sexual abuse and a lack of action by church leaders.”

Confused about recent recycling info? | Here’s Lancaster County’s Solid Waste Management Authority’s Guide

What’s so tough about sharing information quickly in the digital era? | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster says this: An English and Spanish language “’Civilian Complaint Guide’ will be available as fillable PDFs on the department’s website, hopefully within a few days, (Chief Jarrad Berkihiser) said.” at a city council meeting.

What about the rest of us? | “PPL: Lehigh Valley customers won’t see rate hike through 2020” – The Morning Call