Lebanon County publishes its overdue taxes list in the daily newspaper

Not certain whether this link will work because of the newspaper’s paywall.
In Lebanon County, property owners’ names with tax liens and judgments are published in the daily newspaper. Too bad, that’s not done in Lancaster County. But at the Lancaster County treasurer’s Website is this document with some interesting names listed: (NEW) September 2018 Upset Tax Sale List
2 comments
I noticed that M Suzanne Doolittle owes over 20 million bucks, not to mention so many that do little to pay their taxes.
Think that’s 20,696.98.
Though confusing when there’s no $ mark.