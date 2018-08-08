17512 Columbia

Wonder if? TV cameras will be at tonight’s Legislation Committee meeting 6:00 pm, August 8, 2018? Will you?

According to this FOX43-TV report, “Business owners in Columbia are expected to voice concerns about a lock box ordinace(sic) tonight during a Borough meeting.”

If you’re planning to attend this meeting, you might want to a bit about these items:

ordinanceThe ordinance was included in the December 11, 2017 minutes.

  • The “lock box” issue was nestled into the ordinance concerning “consolidation and enumeration of the fire companies” and to recognize there’s only one borough fire company. That ordinance was introduced and adopted by Council on December 11, 2017.

lock box ordinance

