17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [drones, breeder bastards, events & more] – 8/10/2018

Changing hearts and minds | This county’s commissioner ran for office because she “was asked to do because the other players were seen as unfit.” – The Central Voice

Library Closed 10 to 1 on Friday“In loving memory of Bob McCarthy and all he has made possible for our library, the Columbia Public Library will be closed tomorrow between 10 and 1 PM to allow staff to attend the funeral. The library will be open between 1 and 5 PM.” – news release 

drone photographyDrone on | At the Legislation Committee meeting on Wednesday evening an agenda item, a Drone Draft Ordinance was breezed over and will be discussed at a later meeting. When asked whether the proposal by Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Helm, would be ready by the September meeting, Helm responded, “it sounds doable.”

The above photo, posted at this local facebook site, is a harbinger of the future of drones. JP Drone Aerial Photography/Videography of North Aurora, Illinois is the name on the image. JP is one of the droners who’ll be flying instruments over “anywhere.”

Ah, but … | While this 2016 article tells municipalities how to draft legislation to control drone flight, this 2017 article shows the power of the courts who overturn those municipal legislative efforts.  Stay tuned.

drone dos and dontsThe League of California Cities has these suggestions.

“Air apparent | Drones find niche as capabilities grow”Central Penn Business Journal

Breeder Bastards | “33 dogs seized from Kirkwood kennel; charges pending against owner for excessive heat, lack of medical care”Lancaster Online

Todayshoe sale

On Sundaycolumbia library openingClick on any graphic to enlarge.

On MondayBBBB - St PeterOn Tuesday14 sadie

