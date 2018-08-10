Friday’s news items, part 2 [space cadets, scams, tax list, summer treats & more] – 8/10/2018

One of two perfect “space cadets” who could announce this | In a speech at the Pentagon, Vice President Mike Pence detailed the administration’s plan to establish a Space Force by 2020.

Out-of-touch and a “fake news” fanatic | “‘We Have Done a Great Job’: What Trump Tweeted as Thousands of Puerto Ricans Died” – Mother Jones

Slime in the swamp | “Ex-Trump Aide Manafort Pushed A Banker Who Gave Him A Loan For Army Secretary” – Task & Purpose

Follow the money … ALWAYS! | “Profit, not free speech, governs media companies’ decisions on controversy” – The Conversation

News habits shift | “The New York Times now has 3.8 million subscribers; 2.9 million are digital-only”

The September 2018 Lancaster County Tax Upset Sale is advertised in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, at the County Treasurer’s Website, too.

Definition | Pennsylvania Real Estate Upset Tax Sales

Know who you’re dealing with | Lancaster Countian bilked in driveway paving scam – FOX43-TV

Couldn’t resist | The Produce Geek’s offering this week suggests it’s “That time of year when you have a good-old-fashioned Tomato Sandwich like every other day of the week … maybe even more?”

From today’s POLICE LOG | “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Frank R. Ramos-Colon, 56, of Columbia, was charged with cruelty to animals Aug. 6 for leaving a dog inside a closed vehicle, police said.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

“Military Veterans and their families in Lancaster and York are fed up with the corrupt, pay-to-play political establishment in Washington D.C.” – This tag line appears at the Website: “Paid for by Common Defense / Beyond the Choir Action Fund. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.”

And what is Common Defense? | “Common Defense is a diverse, grassroots organization of U.S. veterans and military family members who are fighting to preserve the core values we swore to uphold and defend.”