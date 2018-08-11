17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [council meeting agenda, launch closed; survey & more] Saturday, 8/11/2018

parks plan“What do a kids playground, family picnic areas, and a cool splash pad have in common? They’re all super ideas for planning great community parks. Take the Columbia Parks & Recreation Plan Community Survey today to share YOUR ideas! Access the online survey here… http://bit.ly/ColumbiaPark-RecPlan …look for a paper copy in the next Columbia Connection Newsletter…or download the survey from the Borough website starting next week. Your input is key… thanks for your help!” – SOURCE – news release

launch closedSOURCE: Columbia Borough Website

Monday night’s Preliminary Council Meeting agenda now posted. Click here or on the graphic below to download all the pages as a .pdf file.

preliminary council agenda

“On Thursday, August 16 Columbia Life Network is partnering with Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance to host a FREE Narcan training. This is a drop in style event where persons interested in learning how to administer Narcan can stop in anytime between 9:00am and 3:00pm. After the brief instruction each participant will receive a free dose of Narcan to take away (while supplies last).” – SOURCE: Columbia Life Network facebook page

narcan

 

