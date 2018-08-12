17512 Columbia

“A local craftsman enhances the new library …”

gp furniture“Greg Pilotti is president and owner of GP Furniture Makers and a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology.”

“Just as librarians continue to master their trade, a local craftsman working on the renovated library hones his skills to provide the library with beautiful hand-crafted furniture. The public will notice customized furniture made by local craftsman Greg Pilotti throughout the library” Pilotti’s business is in Parkesburg. – Lancaster System of Lancaster County

Here’s the program from today’s dedication at the Library.program

 

 

