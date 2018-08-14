17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [Movies under the stars; what can we recycle; arrents & more] – 8/14/2018

peter rabbitFriday Night Columbia’s “Movies under the stars” | Friday, August 17th – Locust St. Park Music by “Underground Hotel” 6:30-8:15. Followed by “Peter Rabbit” plus EDIBLE CLASSROOM ACTIVITY FOR KIDS!

LOITERING/PROWLING — MULTIPLE WARRANTS FRAUD – DOOR TO DOOR COLLECTION FOR BASKETBALL ORGANIZATION — THEFT FROM A BUILDING — THEFT FROM A VEHICLE — ANIMAL COMPLAINT/STRAY ANIMAL | Just some of the criminal activities the Columbia Borough Police Department dealt with yesterday. – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page.

Confused about what you’ve been hearing about recycling? | “Here’s what the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority says we can recycle: What Can Be Recycled? Only these materials can be recycled. Think of them as the ‘Big 4’. Everything else should be placed in your trash. If you aren’t sure, remember this phrase: ‘When in doubt, throw it out!’ LCSWMA will transform discarded waste into renewable energy.

psu prof letterAnother letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

