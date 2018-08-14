Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [firefighter joyrider; KKK in York?; Recovery Month & more] – 8/14/2018

Fire truck joyrider was a junior firefighter – The York Dispatch

Will the truth about the Catholic Church’s clergy abuses finally come out? |”At 2:01 p.m., Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will hold a news conference, flanked by his staff and victims, to discuss the report’s findings.”

“Retired and broke | Bankruptcy filings surging for seniors” – The Washington Post

KKK bobs up in York | “KKK propaganda spread in York County movie theater parking lot” – WITF

Emboldened and unleashed by the “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now” pretender in chief in Wonderland.

Liar in chief too! But you already knew that! | “Omarosa Releases Recording of President Trump Showing Him Either Lying or Clueless About Her Firing” – The Slate

And the serial racist (and person who keeps hiring her) goes on the attack | “Trump lashes out at ‘Wacky Omarosa’ over tapes, says she’s a ‘lowlife’” – The Boston Globe

Nah, he wouldn’t — yeah, he would | “Signed Nondisclosure Agreements” needed to be in the Swamp. – The New York Times

This flyer was “slipped into the door handle” of a movie goer’s car at the Regal Theater in West Manchester Township Saturday night.

“What do a kids playground, family picnic areas, and a cool splash pad have in common? They’re all super ideas for planning great community parks. Take the Columbia Parks & Recreation Plan Community Survey today to share YOUR ideas! Access the online survey here… http://bit.ly/ColumbiaPark-RecPlan … look for a paper copy in the next Columbia Connection Newsletter … or download the survey from the Borough website starting sometime today. Your input is key… thanks for your help!” – SOURCE – news release

At last night’s council meeting, the mayor read a proclamation attesting to the borough’s recognition of National Recovery Month. “Each September, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration [SAMHSA] sponsors National Recovery Month (Recovery Month) to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders, and celebrate the individuals living in recovery. Now in its 29thyear, the 2018 Recovery Month observance focuses on urban communities, health care providers, members of the media, and policymakers, highlighting the various entities that support recovery within our society.”

Yeah, but … | “There’s no question that American government at all levels is better off for the open-door and open-record reforms of the past half-century. Knowing that the public is watching, public officials generally behave more responsibly in the conduct of their duties.” That quote is from this opinion column in The Washington Post, “Government ‘transparency’ has gone too far.”

More ammunition for those despotic tyrant-like “elected public servants” who week to shield information in government.

Extremists suck | “Antifa protesters couldn’t find any fascists at Unite the Right — and harassed the press instead” – The Washington Post