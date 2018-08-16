“In a democracy, the free press is not the enemy of the ‘American People!”‘ Tyrants are.” | OPINION 

Does POTUS want to color the US purple?

Today’s the day that so many American newspapers have published editorials extolling the First Amendment’s freedom of expression that’s the fundamental premise of the foundation of the United States of America. One that the current administration in Washington is trying to trample, dismantle and threaten. We’ve seen lots of attempts to discredit, intimidate, suppress and cripple news sources — particularly when the views of the citizens or the news source doesn’t support the governmental leaders at all levels.

But this one — the leader of the free world — is openly encouraging ill will to news gathers and truth-seekers. Tyrants and oppressors have always tried to shut down communications they have not approved.

For them, control is power. It’s “my way or the highway.”

When the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia in 1917 while championing freedom, one of their first decisions was to limit free speech through harsh censorship.

In pre-World War II, Mussolini attempted to remake the Italian mind, taking a personal interest in applying the twin tools of “censorship and propaganda.”

“No people ever recognize their dictator in advance,” American journalist Dorothy Thompson reflected in 1935.

“Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said journalists are ‘gardeners’ of terrorism.”

The Philippine president-thug, tries to incite fervor against media by coining a new word: “‘Presstitute’ is not the only derogatory term that the President’s supporters have routinely used against the press.”

In China, in February 2016, (leader for life) Xi Jinping announced new media policy for party and state news outlines: “‘All the work by the party’s media must reflect the party’s will, safeguard the party’s authority, and safeguard the party’s unity,’ emphasizing that state media must align themselves with the ‘thought, politics, and actions’ of the party leadership.”

“Never forget, the press is the enemy. The press is the enemy. The press is the enemy,” – disgraced US President Richard Nixon

“The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from both promoting one religion over others and also restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government.”

A sampling of today’s newspaper editorials:

“Stop the war on a free press | Editorial” – The Philadelphia Inquirer

“Journalists are not the enemy” – The Boston Globe

“Editorial: Stand in defense of the truth. Don’t let Trump label journalists as ‘the enemy’” – The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

“No more enemies: Trump and the press must practice mutual respect” – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“Free press still crucial to democracy” – The Scranton Times-Tribune

“Freedom of the press is essential in every American community, including our own” – LNP – Always Lancaster

“Solidarity in the trench” – The Washington Times

“What our investigative journalists expose isn’t fake news” – USA Today

“President Trump, end your war on our free press” – The Sacramento Bee

Freedom of the press is a natural right. No leader has the right to eliminate the dissenting voice of the natural rights of people in this nation at this time. Ominous, though, is the prospect of the loss of these rights which will hasten the demise of this nation.

In a democracy, the free press is not the enemy of the “American People!”

Tyrants are.