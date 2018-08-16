17512 Columbia

Signs in town

colsed

Yep, it’s true … the sign on the Little Ceasar’s Pizza store on Lancaster Avenue verifies it:

The store is C-O-L-S-E-D!

We reported the property transfer in January, 2014: ”

This is from June 2014:

And it’s pretty exciting when a plan comes together as it has for the newly opened Little Caesar’s that’s improved the streetscape in Columbia.

 

lc02

208 locust

