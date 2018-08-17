Friday’s news items [local news abyss; leadership; tyrants, Carson Wentz & more] – 8/17/2018

Newspapers don’t really report micro-local news | To gauge the state of local journalism in the United States, researchers at Duke University’s News Measures Research Project analyzed more than 16,000 news stories in 100 randomly-sampled U.S. communities over the course of seven days. Among the sobering findings: less than half of the stories that appeared in a local media outlet were actually produced by that outlet, and 20 communities had no local news stories at all.

A great quote | “A good leader tries to embody the best qualities of his or her organization. A good leader sets the example for others to follow. A good leader always puts the welfare of others before himself or herself.” – from this Washington Post Opinion column from the US Navy special operations admiral.

Techniques that are still used by businesses today. | “The Disturbing Parallels Between Modern Accounting And The Business Of Slavery” – MarketPlace

It’s been 15-years since the 2003 blackout | “Our power grid, then and now” – MarketPlace

“CDC Estimates A Record Number Of People Died Of Overdoses In 2017” – Newsy

The way of tyrants | Turkey’s despot claims FAKE NEWS or “erroneous and fabricated news and statements” – Business Insider

“Carson Wentz leads Eagles in Instagram followers” – “The rise of Instagram lets us see further into NFL players’ personal lives than ever before. It also tells us who fans care about. Who are the biggest stars on the Eagles? How do their followings compare to other NFL stars? To find out, we pulled IG follower counts to determine and compare the top 5 players per team. Some highlights:

Carson Wentz leads the Eagles with 938k followers. It’s the 4th most of any player in the NFC East.

Eagles stars average the 3rd most followers of any team in the division. The Giants rank 1st.

Zach Ertz has the 2nd most followers on the Eagles with 463k.

Here’s the full study. Overall, the NFC East stars averaged more followers than any other division.