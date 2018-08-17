17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items, part 2 [break in in town; Papal response; cajones found & more] – 8/17/2018

Minimum page count | Then, in the newspaper industry, we had formulas for planning the next day’s newspaper page count. We once asked our publisher for the minimum page count … in the absence of any paid advertising content. Today’s 12-page Lebanon Daily News tops our most draconian newspaper page count.

The Pope’s message:popes message“Vatican responds to Pennsylvania Grand Jury abuse report” Vatican News

Leadership fiber | “Omarosa Manigault Newman’s publisher responds to Trump campaign attorney: We won’t bow to ‘hollow legal threats’”The Washington Post

Moral compass fiber | “Three Philadelphia Eagles stay off field for anthem before Super Bowl rematch”The Guardian

OPINION | “The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen.”

In different words | Presidents’ tributes to Aretha FranklinThe Guardian

Found em’ did you? Your cajones! | “US Senate unanimously passes resolution affirming the press ‘is not the enemy of the people’”The Boston Globe

“Lancaster, Pa. among first cities in the world to get LEED certification”StateImpact

 

