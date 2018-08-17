17512 Columbia

WITF’s Smart Talk interviews Columbians to discuss Knox Box legislation

Southcentral Pennsylvania’s public radio signal, WITF interviewed Columbians today in a segment of its SmartTalk program.

smarttalk

“Smart Talk is a daily, live, interactive program featuring conversations with newsmakers and experts in a variety of fields and exploring a wide range of issues and ideas, including the economy, politics, health care, education, culture, and the environment.  Smart Talk airs live every week day at 9 a.m. on WITF’s 89.5 and 93.3.”

Today, the interview featured comments from Columbia Borough Councilman John Novak and Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly.  Keena Soukup, business owner of Soukup Automotive in Columbia.

Here’s the interview:

And here’s a comment following the article: “Let me get this straight. You allow the councilman, and firechief to ramble on at length. But you limit the small business person to about a minute? Are you kidding me? BIAS!

