WITF’s Smart Talk interviews Columbians to discuss Knox Box legislation

Southcentral Pennsylvania’s public radio signal, WITF interviewed Columbians today in a segment of its SmartTalk program.

Today, the interview featured comments from Columbia Borough Councilman John Novak and Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly. Keena Soukup, business owner of Soukup Automotive in Columbia.

Here’s the interview:

And here’s a comment following the article: “Let me get this straight. You allow the councilman, and firechief to ramble on at length. But you limit the small business person to about a minute? Are you kidding me? BIAS!