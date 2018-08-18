17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [Jailed nation; fall colors, trolley’s ending schedule; RWNJs & more] – 8/18/2018

August 21 The beginning of a 19-day national prison strike. Incarcerated individuals across the United States will stop working, spending money on prison goods, and, in some cases, eating.” – email, The Masthead

What’s this say? | “The United States locks up more people, per capita, than any other nation.” 

condined

RWNJs target newsA Popular Military Website Is Attacked From the Right: Task & Purpose’s top editor resigned last week after alleging newsroom interference by its CEO to mollify conservative critics.” – The Atlantic

“Cops And Veterans | The Real Problem May Be The ‘Pseudo-Militarization’ Of American Police” Task &  Purpose

They are among us; here in Southcentral PA | “Spending Millions to Stop the Spread of a Destructive Insect Invader”Route Fifty

timetalk

“Great Plants for Fall Color | These “flowers and foliage plants that do not typically come to mind when we think of autumn color.”PennState Extension

How to help them | “Fall-Migrating Monarchs”PennState Extension

OPINION: “Dangerous demagogue | “It’s Time for a Crusading Press to Fight Back.” – The Intercept

trolley schedule

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s