Saturday’s news items, part 2 [short term rentals; school starts Monday; community forums & more] – 8/18/2018

House model predictor | Smucker 73% probability of winning – fivethirtyeight

“Short Term Rental, Long Term Impact | Municipal Regulation of AirBnb and Homesharing” – “While homesharing provides a valuable benefit to short-stay travelers, it poses numerous concerns for local municipalities. For example, parking and noise complaints from the neighbors of short term rental properties have poured into municipal meetings. Borough councils and township boards of commissioners, with assistance from their municipal solicitor, are challenged to come up with a system to regulate short term rentals within their communities.” – TuckerLaw Website

The best and worst of Propositions | California homeowners get to pass low property taxes to their kids. It’s proved highly profitable to an elite group” – The Los Angeles Times

“FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL | MONDAY, AUGUST 20, 2018 IS THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR THE 2018-19 ACADEMIC YEAR – WELCOME BACK STUDENTS!!

START TIMES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – START TIME: 8:15 A.M. TAYLOR MS CAMPUS – START TIME 8:00 A.M. MS HILL CAMPUS/CHS – START TIME 8:00 A.M. HAVE A GREAT SCHOOL YEAR

“Back to school? | Time to talk online safety” – Federal Communications Commission

Are you ready for some football? | Columbia’s play begins next Friday night with a home game against Eastern York. Kickoff is 7:00 pm. Here’s the section alignment this year as a new team joins Columbia’s section: Octorara. Columbia travels to Octorara on October 12.

Many have expired application dates | But these employment opportunities are listed at Columbia Borough Schools Website

In Lancaster | Community Town Hall to Build Police/Community Relations

Necessary stunning? This is nuts. | “An 87-year-old woman carried a knife outside to cut dandelions. Police Tasered her.” – The Washington Post

YWCA Lancaster Hosting Community Forums| On Tuesday, August 14, a Pennsylvania Grand Jury released a report detailing its investigation into six Pennsylvania Dioceses. In response to the overwhelming feelings this report has created in our community we will be hosting public forums. These forums will be held at 110 N. Lime St. Lancaster, Pa. and are open to all. A sexual assault counselor will be present to help facilitate conversation, share resources, and answer questions about our services. Come to listen, come for information, or come to add your voice to the movement. Forum schedule: Dates: August 20 – 24, 2018 Times: 10:00 – Noon and 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Location: YWCA Lancaster, 110 North Lime Street, Lancaster, Pa 17602 Cost: FREE, all are welcome

Lousy leadership; say one thing – do another! | “Bishop defends lenient treatment of former Lancaster priest who admitted abusing 7 girls” – Lancaster Online – Lancaster Online

Not just in Pennsylvania | “‘It’s Really Hard to Be a Catholic’: The Pain of Reading the Sex Abuse Report” – The New York Times – The New York Times

