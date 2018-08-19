Sunday’s news items [slimy elected public servants; Airbnb properties in Columbia; restaurant inspections & more] – 8/19/2018

OPINION | Would Catholic church scandal be uncovered without the free press? – Philly.com

It’s been a citizen issue at Columbia Borough Council meetings | In East Earl Township, its governing supervisors have ordered a state legislator (of all people a lawmaker) to cease operations where he and his wife are renting out their spare bedroom as an Airbandb. Seems they’ve “not been paying the countywide 3.9 percent hotel room rental tax and 1.1 percent hotel excise tax, either.”

According to the article on page one of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “David Zimmerman, who was an East Earl Township supervisor from 1993 until his election to the House in 2014, said Thursday he had not been aware of the municipal or county ordinances.” Maybe, because the township has a really non-transparent Website. Or maybe because you just help craft laws you don’t have to follow.

Airbnb lists these Columbia places to stay:

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

Columbia Family Restaurant let its guard down; reverting to old form. NO longer getting the same old rubber stamp protection of Columbia’s benign inspector.

Silver Spring Restaurant halves its inspection violations in a re-inspection. The Ephrata Amvets, on the other hand, gets no dings on its r-inspection.

Huge inspection violations list for the Creekside Cafe and Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill‘s Lititz site.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Why Space Force? | Why, money for his business buds, of course. – The Los Angeles Times

“the larger moral cowardice that has overtaken the party.” | Old white men in Congress endorse Trump’s racism by doing nothing. – The Washington Post

In today’s POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster | “COLUMBIA: A 10- to 12-foot section of copper spouting worth $500 was stolen June 25 in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-6847735.”

Kim Komando’s Column | Get great free stuff at your local library

What we’ve been told | “When you put your offering in the collection basket at Mass, make an electronic gift or give a special year-end donation to your parish, *92 cents of every dollar you give stays in your parish or supports initiatives as determined by your parish.” – The Catholic Spirit

Reality | “The Clergy Abuse Crisis Has Cost The Catholic Church $3 Billion” – NPR

Trust broken | They Didn’t Suspect Him of Abuse. Then They Scrolled to Page 631. – The New York Times

Lousy leadership | “More than 1,000 sign letter asking US Catholic bishops to resign” – The Boston Globe

More lousy leadership | The leaders don’t want to make improvements – is it all about money. – The Morning Call