FREE | WEBINAR: Regulating Short-Term Rentals

Fri, September 7, 2018 | 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM EDT

Conference Room 102 – Lancaster County Government Center | 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

The short-term rental (STR) market for using rental services such as Airbnb and VRBO has grown significantly in recent years. These services allow property owners to realize the economic benefit of renting all or part of their properties as an STR. However, there are corresponding concerns raised by neighboring property owners who feel STRs could result in the loss of a sense of community given the transient nature of such a use. This webinar will address recent case law as well as how to regulate the use through your zoning ordinance.

Speakers: Esch McCombie, Shawn McGlynn

No credits available for this recording.

Group viewing brought to you by the Lancaster County Planning Commission.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!