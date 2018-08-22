Wendesday’s news items [call for help; justice; Middletown’s transparency is a model; some same old, same old & more] – 8/22/2018

Letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Yep”… because his income is nobody else’s business” | The RWNJ rule-writing response – The Washington Times

It’s a start … and a signal for all those folks in Congress to wake up and pour out the contents of their Kool-Aid filled canteens. “Joshua fought the battle of Jericho,

And the walls came tumbling down!”

Though unlikely in this country, because rich white guys seldom go to jail — and Lord knows they deserve it — it’s reinforces the American sense of justice to see the guilty plea and the guilty verdict.

Who do we trust? Cops? Priests? | Middletown charges its top cop – The Middletown Press & Journal

VIDEO | Middletown’s mayor levels with citizens – Penn Live

Remember, too.| Middletown video records and livestreams its Borough council meetings

And at last night’s council meeting | the mayor spoke with the citizens (see the video at the 36 minute 07 seconds mark).

Proactively communicative on the town’s facebook page | And the Town’s Website

Haters of truth gonna’ hate | There’s a facebook page about Middletown [Middletown Residents United] and here’s an anti-media post from that page: “& where did you read that from? The ungodly press & journal?” There are numerous more rational, logical and comments, as this one following” “On Friday, investigators say Mouchette acknowledged the incident took place in his office and apologized many times for his actions.” And this one, “He has been charged not convicted. The charges might be true or might not be that is why we have a judicial system. Have faith that the truth will come out and justice will be served.”

Most people really prefer to know the truth even though it may not be pretty.

The Columbia model? | “Handicap parking likely to change; Middletown hasn’t taken requests for new spaces since 2015” – The Middletown Press & Journal

Lucky Middletown with its own “hold it in your hands” newspaper | It’s filled with local news like this: “Council establishes fee for restaurants to make outdoor seating requests” – The Middletown Press & Journal

In Cumberland County | “County officials work proactively making sure Airbnb rental listings are in compliance” – FOX43-TV

Use for the Market House | Some folks hereabouts talk about another era when the rooms beneath the Market House were used as drunk tanks. Maybe there’s a Customer to restart the tradition and find a use for the Market House: Public Drunkeness charge at the Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page.

Lehigh Valley | Record flooding overnight – The Morning Call