Thursday’s news items, part 2 [LNP editorial; finding info at the website; “witch hunt” popularity & more] – 8/23/2018

Tase on | “Lancaster DA determines no criminal charges are warranted against Lancaster police officer in June 28 Taser incident” – FOX43-TV

No surprise here | “… people who turn out to speak at planning and zoning board meetings tend to overwhelmingly oppose new housing development. Compared to other residents, these meeting goers are also more likely to be older, male, and homeowners.“ – Route Fifty

Meanwhile another newspaper chain bleeds | “McClatchy announces staff reductions of 3.5%, among other cost-cutting measures” – CNN

The party of distrust | “Only 23 percent of Republicans trust news media overall” – The Poynter Institute

Here’s what we found: § 112-10 Appeals. A. Review and Appeals Board.

And we found the Revised Fee Schedule here: http://www.columbiapa.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/resolution-2018-01-Fee-Schedule-revised-3-12-18.pdf

Yesterday, we posted this: The slime in Wonderland | Campaign funds paid for “$600 airline ticket for a pet rabbit.” – The New York Times

Today, this piece of $HIT legislator claims he’s the victim of a “witch hunt.” – The Hill

A choice | “The President Is a Crook: The country now faces a choice between the Trump presidency and the rule of law.” – The Atlantic

“Corruption, to the fascist politician, is really about the corruption of purity rather than of the law. Officially, the fascist politician’s denunciations of corruption sound like a denunciation of political corruption. But such talk is intended to evoke corruption in the sense of the usurpation of the traditional order.” – How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them