Thursday’s news items, part 3 [stuff you just almost cannot fathom & more] – 8/23/2018

Not on Megan’s List | “Some defrocked pedophile priests live unrestricted in the Lehigh Valley” – The Morning Call

Kayaking and fishing fun at Shank’s Mare Outfitters, 2092 Long Level Road, Wrightsville | “Veterans on the Susquehanna event slated for Aug. 25” The Daily Item

Robocalls and scams — a phone-based war against us all

“Many years ago, when the phone rang, we eagerly picked it up. That was then. For good or ill, families want to text, message and chat. And the phone call has turned into a source of harassment and scams. Robocalling is a modern torment, sometimes multiple back-to-back dials from the same source, often spoofing our own cell phone numbers – where answering the phone puts us on a ‘sucker list’ sold to other scammers. Is it Rachel from Cardmember Services or the IRS Phone Scam, a fake carpet cleaning offer or worse, the disabled veterans scam, or the grandparent ‘this is your grandson’ scam?”

“Oh, by the way, (Michael) Cohen deleted a tweet about Hillary Clinton going to jail. The tweet, from 2015, read, ‘@HillaryClinton when you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!’” Never tweet, folks. (SOURCE: BuzzFeed News)

That was then | “Today’s GOP leaders have little in common with those who resisted Nixon” – The Conversation

This November – vote the current GOP occupiers out!

Hypocricy – then & now | Watch the video

OPINION | “Congress, Do Your Job” – The New York Times

SYCOPHANT SESSIONS | No real skill, but “You know, the only reason I gave him the job is because I felt loyalty.” – The Washington Post

We’re stuck watching this nation going down the drain with this sucker | What’s it take to impeach – NPR

“Ignorant is bliss”threats | “I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job” and “I’ll tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash.” – The Washington Post

Chubby cats need love too | “Internet Falls in Love with Bruno the ‘Thicc Cat,’ Now the 25-Lb. Rescue Has a Forever Home” – People Magazine

With tight school board funds | Dumass thoughts from Secretary of Education: Let School Districts Use Federal Funds to Buy Guns – The New York Times