Sunday’s news items – 8/26/2019

From Ireland | The pope’s visit: some other numbers you’ll be sickened to hear | The church’s playbook for dealing with abuse in Pennsylvania is horribly familiar“ – The Irish Times
A great American is gone | John McCain dies at 81
RWNJ tries to make his death about her! | “Kelli Ward suggests John McCain statement on ending treatment timed to hurt her campaign”
“I didn’t like it, but at the same time when you are in a war and you are captured by the enemy, you can’t expect to have tea,” McCain said. – in this BBC article, From A POW Prison, John McCain Emerged A ‘Maverick’.
This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
“Trump’s behavior is an affront to the Gospel. Embrace him and you deny Jesus Christ.” | From a letter-to-the-editor by Stephen Smith Seven Valleys, York County in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
You got your wish | From another letter-to-the-editor: “We did not vote for him to be a moral paragon, nor to be respectful to people who hate him.“
During the August borough council meeting, a councillor said that properties are moving in Columbia. Here’s some of that movement in today’s Deeds Recorded at LNP – Always Lancaster:
- “Sheriff of Lancaster County and Christina M. Meigs conveyed 167 S. Fourth St.
to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. for $1,782.
- “Sheriff of Lancaster County, Terry L. Walton and Georgette L. Walton conveyed 1025 Ironville Pike to Santander Bank NA for $1,971.
- “John W. McBride Jr. and Lorie A. McBride conveyed 849 Lancaster Ave. to Lucky Number Seven LLC for $25,000.” And what’s Lucky Number Seven LLC? You guessed it: a recently begun, Lancaster-based entity located here: Suite 802, 1525 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.
Flush it? | “Should I Flush It? Most Often, the Answer Is No” – The New York Times
3 comments
Quite a commentary on American politics today. Seems if you have only one major scandal as a senator, you can still be a hero. Of course it doesn’t hurt if you also craft campaign finance legislation that protects your incumbent colleagues. Hope he had his fire insurance paid up.
Our reference to the departed Senator as a “great American” is primarily for his military service and sacrifice in wartime captivity. Politically, his record was spotty and questionable, we agree.
Rather a “great American” than a “grate American.”
Have you forgotten already? “America never was great.”