17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items – 8/25/2018

american justice

source: “All Eyes on the Presidency” The Atlantic

“How This Will End | Sooner or later, tyrants are always abandoned by their followers.”The Atlantic

take that role seriously and understand its importance | “Adults aren’t stepping up for vulnerable kids in school”Futurity

cook to owner | “Rohrerstown Diner opens at former Louis’ Family Restaurant”Lancaster Online

Box score | Columbia’s first game of the season

Fewer playing football nationally | High school football participation is down nationally , according to a report released Friday by the National Federation of State High School Associations. According to the 2017-2018 High School Athletics Participation Survey Results, an annual report released by the NFHS, the number of American high school students playing football dropped from 1,088,863 during the 2016-2017 school year to 1,065,733 last year – a decrease of 2.1 percent.

Lunch shaming illegal | Here’s the law.

toxic crayons | Asbestos in a Crayon, Benzene in a Marker: A School Supply Study’s Toxic Results” – The New York Times

$12,000 in legal fees | The price for a municipality’s failing to respond to Right To Know requestThe Morning Call

corneredwhen cornered, all rabid animals will bite everyone!

toxic tweets | Attacks his Attorney General – NPR

California’s swamp creature | “Says Sessions should resign if he won’t bend to Trump’s will” The Los Angeles Times

The question is “how can they?” | OPINION: “Can pulpits across the nation stand for Trump?”The Washington Post

And now, the end is near | John McCain to Discontinue Treatment for Brain Cancer, Family Says” The New York Times

enough already! | “Fed’s Bullard warns of recession risk in raising rates” Reuters

