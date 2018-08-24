miscellania [infantry dogs,coconut oil & bees]

“Lance Cpls. Matthew Scofield (left), 19, from Syracuse, N.Y., and Jarrett Hatley, 21, from Millingport, N.C., a squad automatic weapon gunner and an improvised explosive device detection dog handler with 3rd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, rest next to Hatley’s dog Blue after clearing compounds with Afghan National Army soldiers during Operation Tageer Shamal (Shifting Winds) here, Jan. 4. – U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Reece Lodder

If you were infantry, you know | This Task & Purpose photo will stir memories for all who served in the infantry. The photo is awesome; so too are the comments following the article.

Our dog of war (gasp) 50 plus years ago.

“How coconut oil went from health food to ‘poison'” – VOX

An expert view | “Why America doesn’t win wars anymore” – VOX

“Can this be a future bee? Courtesy Eijiro Miyako

“The Race to Build a Better Bee | Could drone pollinators help secure our future food supply?” – JSTOR Daily

|