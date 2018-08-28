Tuesday’s news items [rising prices; volunteer of the year & more] – 8/28/2018

Today: “Heat index values as high as 101. – Check Today’s Weather! here.

Likely! | “The real bottom line is this: The most profitable nonprofit hospitals seem out of touch with families and small businesses who are coughing up ever-larger chunks of their income to cover health care costs.” – Line from this LNP – Always Lancaster opinion column.

Multi-grain bread at BJ’s 10% price hike | Saw the price hike right away as we picked up a loaf of BJ’s multi-grain bread. It’s good stuff, but worth 10% more? Maybe one time. Meanwhile “Over the past two decades, food prices have risen 2.6 percent a year on average. But recent factors have slowed food price inflation. The change is only temporary, though. Once those downward pressures abate, food prices will resume their usual regular upward trend.”

Recently LNP – Always Lancaster carried the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards; we skimmed it and found only one category with a Columbia business entity listed.

Announced in June | “Post-Gazette to cut two days of print edition” – Pittsburgh Business Times

Second largest circulation in PA | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster announced this in an article about the five-day distribution in Pittsburgh: “That leaves LNP as the second-largest newspaper in Pennsylvania that has a seven-day-a-week print edition, according to figures from the Alliance for Audited Media.”

The article continues, ” … audits show The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News at 103,796; LNP at 47,578; The Morning Call of Allentown at 40,971; The Times-Tribune of Scranton at 36,456; Reading Eagle at 33,914; and the York Daily Record and York Dispatch at 22,894.

Thinking outside the “economic development” box in Philly | “Philly Naked Bike Ride returns for its 10th year, more than a thousand will cycle nude in September” – Penn Live

Marrietta’s Zoning Hearing Board will consider a variance to consider a hotel.

This year the NAWCC National Watch & Clock Museum is expanding its Blue Star summer program to offer free, year-round admission for the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families,including the National Guard and Reserve.

Lancaster County Resident Named Museum’s Volunteer of the Year “Clayton Tongate (L) receives Volunteer of the Year award from Library and Archives Supervisor, Sara Butler-Tongate (R)” – submitted

“COLUMBIA, PA: The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) has named Lancaster County resident Clayton Tongate, “Volunteer of the Year” for his generous contribution of time to the Fortunat Mueller-Maerki Library & Research Center and the NAWCC National Watch & Clock Museum building and grounds.

“Clayton has spent countless hours volunteering in the Library and Museum grounds over the past year. His assistance has been invaluable as he has often functioned as a volunteer member of the library staff. He is always willing to help where needed, including, among other tasks, conducting research for reference questions, lending a hand in circulation, and spearheading the effort to clear the basement shelves to prepare for the installation of the new archival rolling shelves. Clayton’s help has ensured that this year’s Library renovation projects would not have gone as smoothly as they have,” shares Library and Archives Supervisor, Sara Butler-Tongate.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of the NAWCC National Watch & Clock Museum and the Fortunat Mueller-Maerki Library & Research Center. Dozens of volunteers donate thousands of hours, contributing significantly to the achievement of the NAWCC’s mission – a huge savings for the Association. These dedicated individuals provide much of the manpower needed for daily operations, programs, special projects, and events. From event planning to education to exhibit construction, to archival research, volunteers get involved at various levels that fit the individuals’ time and commitment availability. If you have extra time on your hands and are interested in volunteering, please call Abby Krouse at 717.684.8261, ext. 234 to request an application. The application is also available on the Museum’s website at www.museumoftime.org.

The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) is a 501(c) (3) charitable education organization with a worldwide membership of nearly 12,000. The NAWCC is the world’s largest museum, research library, educational institution, and international community dedicated to clocks, watches, time, and timekeeping. We are committed to being the premiere educator and advocate for horology and everyone interested in the story of time. We share the stories of TIME.

April through November the NAWCC National Watch & Clock Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead. This year the Museum is expanding its Blue Star summer program to offer year-round admission for the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families. For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org (SOURCE: news release

Excerpts | These excerpts are from three letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“Growing old is horrible if you have been overcome by illness and debt. And, please, no need to reply to say, ‘You just didn’t plan well enough.’ You are right. Mistakes were made. But we should not have to work until we drop dead to pay property taxes.” “I went to see my representative about this but was ignored. I found that there is legislation in Washington to correct this problem. As I understand it, Social Security would be in good shape if the government pays back the money it borrowed.” “If you agree with $1.5 trillion in tax cuts that benefit primarily the wealthiest Americans but show little benefit to you; if you support tariffs that punish American farmers, workers and families throughout the district; if you believe that health insurance companies should be able to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions; if you think internet service providers should have access to all your data and regulate the speed of your service based on your ability to pay; if you want a congressperson who refuses to hold in-person town halls, then by all means, vote for Smucker.”

Political “brush fire” in York | “Cops, doughnuts and a couple of yucks turns into recipe for a York political brush fire” – Penn Live

