Tuesday’s news items [HOT; Board of Health meeting tonight; events and activities coming to town & more] – 9/4/2018

“The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Lancaster County from 12 P.M. until 6 P.M. Tuesday. The combination of temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity levels make heat indices feel near 100 degrees at times. Heat related illnesses are possible without taking necessary precautions outdoors.” – FOX43-TV

Tonight | Columbia Board of Health meeting – “7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, September 4, 2018 –

Which is best? | “fresh, frozen, or canned produce” – The Boston Globe

former U.S. attorney: Catholic Church is ” an organized crime organization.” – PennLive

“A High School Reunion Reveals | When Steel Mills Fell Silent, Fates Got Flipped” – NPR

Me – Me – Me | It’s all about Me when two old white guys decide to square off – The Boston Globe

OPINION: “Like frogs in a slowly boiling pot | Americans are finally realizing how dire their labor situation is” – The Los Angeles Times

POTUS: not a union man | “It’s easy to see why unions are doing so poorly.“ – The Washington Post

Yay, Nike! | Courage in new campaign – The New York Times

.