17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [HOT; Board of Health meeting tonight; events and activities coming to town & more] – 9/4/2018

HEAT ADVISORY issued for Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon

“The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Lancaster County from 12 P.M. until 6 P.M. Tuesday. The combination of temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity levels make heat indices feel near 100 degrees at times. Heat related illnesses are possible without taking necessary precautions outdoors.” – FOX43-TV

Tonight | Columbia Board of Health meeting – “7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, September 4, 2018 –

nutritionWhich is best? | “fresh, frozen, or canned produce”The Boston Globe

former U.S. attorney: Catholic Church is ” an organized crime organization.”PennLive

“A High School Reunion Reveals | When Steel Mills Fell Silent, Fates Got Flipped”NPR

Me – Me – Me | It’s all about Me when two old white guys decide to square off – The Boston Globe

OPINION: “Like frogs in a slowly boiling pot | Americans are finally realizing how dire their labor situation is” – The Los Angeles Times

columbia town hall

POTUS: not a union man | “It’s easy to see why unions are doing so poorly.The Washington Post

colin kYay, Nike! | Courage in new campaignThe New York Times

.first library card

 

 

 

timetalk

hof comb

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s