disparate focus in these articles with some common threads

Here are five totally disparate articles; each is of interest for separate reasons. Yet, there’s a string of connectiveness for all.

John McCain achieved in defeat, what few of us achieve in victory.

Pediatrics group encourages parents to steer clear of popular FluMist in favor of shots

Many older Americans will need help as they age.| Are you prepared for long term care?

Why Putin is an ally for American evangelicals

Getting a Section 8 Voucher Is Hard. Finding a Landlord Willing to Accept It Is Harder.

Contending with debt: 244 midterm candidates are in the red

