Wednesday’s news items [Good newsA: Boscov’s & some worsening news: store closings, weather, in Wonderland] – 9/5/2018

another local business … gone! | “Darrenkamp’s to close all locations, sell Willow Street site to Giant Food Stores” – Lancaster Online

Lancaster Online reader comment | “The other stores around the area are upgrading fixing the stores up looking good and here was nothing going on at darrenkamps.”

Love your Customers | “What’s the secret of Boscov’s success?” – Penn Live

Where’s Lidl? | This January, 2018 post: “Lancaster County is slated for two stores this year |“Prices fall when Lidl comes to town, new study finds” – The Reading Eagle”

The state of the state | “Everything is irreparably and disastrously broken, and yet what comes next could be even worse.” – The Atlantic

Lies on paper | “Mueller to accept written answers from Trump on questions of Russian collusion” – Penn Live

HEAT INDEX VALUES … Up to 102 … due to temperatures in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s. – National Weather Service

sediment build | “Will dredging alleviate the Conowingo Dam sediment issue?” – The Washington Post

Senseless endless wars | “Killed On His 13th Deployment” – Task & Purpose

“More people are going to urgent care clinics: A new study suggests that more people with minor health problems are seeking treatment at urgent care centers, rather than heading to the ER. Researchers looked at data on people insured by Aetna between 2008 and 2015. When it came to treatment for less acute conditions such as sore throats and minor injuries, visits to ERs fell 36 percent, while visits to other health care centers rose 140 percent. Use of retail clinics and telemedicine also rose, but still account for just a small slice of visits. Possible factors at play in the shift: More urgent care clinics are available, they have lower out-of-pocket costs, and their wait times might be shorter than at an ER.” – STATNews Morning Rounds

Credit: (Editor’s note: This article originally was published by Kaiser Health News.)

“Dodging Dementia | More of Us Get at Least 12 Good, Happy Years After 65″ – next avenue