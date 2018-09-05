Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [Health survey, Home School Day & more], 9/5/2018

Share yours | “In the Columbia Borough Health Survey: opinions about the community health issues and quality of life in Columbia Borough”

Little town that could | How does a little town of 4,300 people pull off an event that brings in over 50,000 people to spend money in their town? In Hamburg (over in Berks County), the annual Taste of Hamburger Festival is a marvel of planning, collaboration, cooperation and hard work that results in demonstrated economic development and satisfaction for a task well done. And admission is FREE!

A Special Invitation to Homeschoolers | The NAWCC National Watch & Clock Museum in Columbia, PA, has declared Tuesday, October 16, Homeschool Day at the Museum. Families who homeschool their children are invited to spend time at the Museum on this day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and participate in the following crafts and activities:

Enjoy a behind the scenes tour of the Museum

Learn how water can be used to tell time

Make a working clock to take home

Go on a scavenger hunt through the Museum exhibits

Learn about how the sun can be used to tell time

Play time-related games

See a watch or clockmaker at work and learn about special techniques in making clocks, like artistic skills for decorating

Clockmakers have always taken pride in designing and creating timepieces that are works of art. For example, stenciling the glass on the front of wooden shelf clocks was a nineteenth-century craft and design technique still used today. Demonstrations held throughout the day will inform and entertain families, where they will be able to see firsthand how a clock becomes a work of art.

“Along with other events and workshops, the Museum enjoys offering a Homeschool Day each year because it’s another opportunity for families to see that the Museum is not only educational but also a whole lot of fun — for all ages,” states Kim Craven, NAWCC Coordinator of Marketing & Special Events.

Registration for this special Homeschool Day is required by October 9; cost per student, age 6 and over is $10 with no charge for an accompanying adult. For each additional adult attending there is a $6 charge with no charge for children under 6 years of age (unless they want to make a clock for $6). Please contact admissions at 717.684.8261, ext. 234 or email giftshop@nawcc.org to register or for more information.

The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) is a 501 (c ) (3) charitable education organization with a worldwide membership of over 11,000. The NAWCC is the world’s largest museum, research library, educational institution, and international community dedicated to clocks, watches, time, and timekeeping. We are committed to being the premier educator and advocate for horology and everyone interested in the story of time. We share the stories of TIME.

April through November the NAWCC National Watch & Clock Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead. This year the Museum is expanding its Blue Star summer program to offer year-round admission for the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families. For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org

