LEGAL NOTICE: September 12 public hearing

“A LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEGISLATION COMMITTEE OF BOROUGH COUNCIL OF THE BOROUGH OF COLUMBIA WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING AT ITS REGULARLY SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETING ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 12 AT 6 00 P M IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS OF THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 308 LOCUST STREET COLUMBIA PENNSYLVANIA 17512 FOR PURPOSES OF DISCUSSING AND RECEIVING INPUT REGARDING A PROPOSED EXPANSION OF THE HISTORIC DISTRICT WITHIN THE BOROUGH OF COLUMBIA ANYONE NEEDING ACCOMMODATIONS TO ATTEND THE MEETING SHOULD CONTACT THE BOROUGH MANAGER AT THE BOROUGH OFFICES AT THE ABOVE ADDRESS DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS COLUMBIA BOROUGH BY BARRY N HANDWERGER BOROUGH SOLICITOR.” – SOURCE: Lancaster Online

