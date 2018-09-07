Friday’s news items – 9/7/2018

Prophesy | Musser’s Markets’, Brian Musser, an owner of the namesake local grocery chain that has stores in the Buck, Columbia, Mountville and Lebanon said this in this Lancaster Online article, “Sadness, worry for independent grocers after news of planned closure of Darrenkamp’s.”

In today’s Police Log | “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Patrick J. Deminico, 20, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as an underage drinking violation after police conducted a motor vehicle equipment violation in the 100 block of Strickler Run Drive, police said and WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Christopher R. Groom, 29, of Columbia, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit after being pulled over on westbound Route 30 in the area of Stony Battery Road for driving 35 mph over the 55 mph speed limit on Aug. 23, police said. – LNP – Always Lancaster

Didn’t Columbia host this at one time?

Where’s the bottom? | “Every week is remarkable. Practically every day is bizarre. So how to describe days that are even more remarkably and bizarrely unprecedented than the last?“ – The Boston Globe

Good bye, Burt and thank you | “Burt Reynolds, Swaggering Star Actor, Has Died At 82” – NPR

Enter the cats | Therapy animals for sure – The New York Times