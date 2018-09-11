Tuesday news items – 9/11/2018

Busy PD day | Wow, check out the abnormal number of arrests and citations at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page.

“Teacher Pay Lags Badly Compared to Other Jobs, Study Finds” – Route Fifty

“Nuclear Plant Closures Bring Economic Pain to Cities and Towns” – StateLine

Advice for VFW Posts from the

PA VFW News E-Update

Celebrate VFW Day on September 29th

VFW Posts are encouraged to schedule special activities to celebrate many years of VFW service to veterans, military personnel and communities. This is a day devoted to the organization, which officially started on September 29, 1899, and its dedicated members who use the VFW mission to improve life for millions of people across the nation every day. So how will your Post celebrated VFW Day?

How about honoring your oldest and newest members at a special dinner or picnic. Hold a drawing among VFW members to win a few life memberships and Legacy Life memberships. Provide an overview of VFW programs to ensure that your Post officers and members know about the many ways your Post serves veterans, our troops and your neighbors. Invite local military personnel and honor them during your program.

Put a banner outside your Post that reads “VFW Celebrates Service Since 1899 – No One Does More for Veterans and Our Troops!”.

However you celebrate, invite the media to your event. Give reporters a chance to interview your members.

State Commander Thomas Hanzes advises posts to “reach out to younger veterans to invite them to participate in their Post programs and activities. Once these newer VFW members learn how the VFW serves veterans, our military and our communities, they will be prepared to step in as leaders to help guide their Posts into the future.

“Leaders should never ignore, put down or otherwise discount the service of younger veterans or their value to the VFW. We should be an organization that is inclusive of all veterans and supportive of their service to their nation. No era of veterans is more important than any other. We are all comrades—regardless to the branch, theater, years of service or MOS held—whose service qualifies us to belong to and serve the VFW.”