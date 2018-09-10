17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [rain; meetings; things to do & more] – 9/10/2018

Good model | The Manheim Township Website has quite a nice presentation page for meetings and agendas … for all of its departments, commissions and boards. All the information is on one page with “drop-down selections.” Tonight’s Board of Commissioners Agenda is a the site; so. too, are last month’s minutes. There’s really nothing wrong with presenting the minutes to citizens and the general public. Minutes are not finalized until accepted at the next meeting.

special meeting

Think a SPECIAL MEETING would be announced at the Borough Website? | You’d be wrong, this LEGAL AD in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is where the borough announces a special meeting for Tuesday, September 18. The meeting is to discuss the Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone.

State bragging up the KOZ | “Keystone Opportunity Zones are such a breakthrough idea that Business Facilities magazine calls them the number one economic development strategy in the nation. By eliminating specific state and local taxes within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas, communities within Pennsylvania are experiencing economic growth and investment. KOZs reflect a true sense of partnership among state and local taxing bodies, school districts, economic development agencies and community-based organizations.”

Back in March of this year, this was posted at Columbia news, views & reviews:

Across the state, “It (KOZ) has had its critics. Financial auditors to academics have questioned its cost-effectiveness, noted that it has sometimes failed to live up to expectations and at other times has been used to benefit politically connected companies that were already planning on making an investment.” – Philly.com

Click here to download the KOZ factsheet.

Might be in the municipal water … everywhere? | “Mayor, council lock horns at raucous public session”The Reading Eagle

rain2Rain | All Week long

Disclosure needed from the “skin-in-the-game” folks | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s letters-to-the-editor page has a letter from Joseph Lahr of Harrisburg. In his letter he writes, “The truth is seniors should be concerned about Medicare, but not because of anything Republicans are doing.” Curiously, his letter-to-the-editor in yesterday’s Lebanon Daily News stated EXACTLY THE SAME THING.! The writer, it appears, is a political consultant (yep, there’s that word again) according to his LinkedIn page. This site says, ” Joe Lahr Consulting is estimated to generate $28,287 in annual revenues, and employs approximately 1 people at this single location.” Think Joseph Lahr is espousing from an RWNJ political pulpit and hiding his consultancy agenda?

Matt Landis of Denver, PA, another letter writer, says this: “Rather, kneeling during the anthem is a nonviolent protest — let me repeat, a nonviolent protest — against a systemic problem woven into the fabric of our justice system.”

lgh 125thLancaster General Health’s 125th Anniversary Community Celebration 
invites you to “Be our guest for a fun-filled day of health and wellness!”
September 22, 2018
Suburban Pavilion  |  2100 Harrisburg Pike
10 am – 2 pm
Free. Parking available onsite.

WHATS HAPPENING

Movies Under the Stars | At Columbia River Park: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th at dusk – “The Wizard of Oz” Free popcorn! (no music) Brought to you by Columbia Borough Parks and Rec Committee

painting glass

ghosts

watch museum military

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s