Monday’s news items [rain; meetings; things to do & more] – 9/10/2018

Good model | The Manheim Township Website has quite a nice presentation page for meetings and agendas … for all of its departments, commissions and boards. All the information is on one page with “drop-down selections.” Tonight’s Board of Commissioners Agenda is a the site; so. too, are last month’s minutes. There’s really nothing wrong with presenting the minutes to citizens and the general public. Minutes are not finalized until accepted at the next meeting.

Think a SPECIAL MEETING would be announced at the Borough Website? | You’d be wrong, this LEGAL AD in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is where the borough announces a special meeting for Tuesday, September 18. The meeting is to discuss the Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone.

State bragging up the KOZ | “Keystone Opportunity Zones are such a breakthrough idea that Business Facilities magazine calls them the number one economic development strategy in the nation. By eliminating specific state and local taxes within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas, communities within Pennsylvania are experiencing economic growth and investment. KOZs reflect a true sense of partnership among state and local taxing bodies, school districts, economic development agencies and community-based organizations.”

Back in March of this year, this was posted at Columbia news, views & reviews:

Across the state, “It (KOZ) has had its critics. Financial auditors to academics have questioned its cost-effectiveness, noted that it has sometimes failed to live up to expectations and at other times has been used to benefit politically connected companies that were already planning on making an investment.” – Philly.com

Click here to download the KOZ factsheet.

Might be in the municipal water … everywhere? | “Mayor, council lock horns at raucous public session” – The Reading Eagle

Rain | All Week long

Disclosure needed from the “skin-in-the-game” folks | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s letters-to-the-editor page has a letter from Joseph Lahr of Harrisburg. In his letter he writes, “The truth is seniors should be concerned about Medicare, but not because of anything Republicans are doing.” Curiously, his letter-to-the-editor in yesterday’s Lebanon Daily News stated EXACTLY THE SAME THING.! The writer, it appears, is a political consultant (yep, there’s that word again) according to his LinkedIn page. This site says, ” Joe Lahr Consulting is estimated to generate $28,287 in annual revenues, and employs approximately 1 people at this single location.” Think Joseph Lahr is espousing from an RWNJ political pulpit and hiding his consultancy agenda?

Matt Landis of Denver, PA, another letter writer, says this: “Rather, kneeling during the anthem is a nonviolent protest — let me repeat, a nonviolent protest — against a systemic problem woven into the fabric of our justice system.”

Lancaster General Health’s 125th Anniversary Community Celebration

invites you to “Be our guest for a fun-filled day of health and wellness!”

September 22, 2018

Suburban Pavilion | 2100 Harrisburg Pike

10 am – 2 pm

Free. Parking available onsite.

Movies Under the Stars | At Columbia River Park: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th at dusk – “The Wizard of Oz” Free popcorn! (no music) Brought to you by Columbia Borough Parks and Rec Committee