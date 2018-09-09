Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Lazy K sold; rain (lots, too); the editorial; the catfish & more] – 9/9/2018

Nasty weather on tap

So? | Have you fully read “the editorial?”

Or the more than 15,000 non-anonymous comments?

Holy moley | You gotta’ see this Susquehanna River catfish catch. – Lancaster Online

Click here to read the document. | This one, too.

In Philly, yesterday | The naked bike ride – Philly.com

Thumbs down | “Customer satisfaction falls as job market skyrockets” – The Morning Call

Comment | “January of 68 I was on a chartered flight to Vietnam. The pilot took us up the coast of Canada and Alaska, and we were all in our Army dress greens, thrilled for what was ahead. When we were flying aroung Mt Fuji in Japan, I was listening to a rock radio station, and this song came on; I’ll never forget the glow I felt, a song for those of us who foolishly went to the war. The songs puts me back in that airplane. That was one jet plane ride I cherish the memory of.”

“Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China.” | Authoritarian style – “China Is Detaining Muslims in Vast Numbers. The Goal: ‘Transformation.’” – The New York Times

Billionaires vs teachers | Koch brothers’ plan to starve public education; destroy teachers’ unions, teachers and education as we know it. – The Guardian