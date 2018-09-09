17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Lazy K sold; rain (lots, too); the editorial; the catfish & more] – 9/9/2018

Nasty weather on taprain

So? | Have you fully read “the editorial?”

Or the more than 15,000 non-anonymous comments?

Holy moley | You gotta’ see this Susquehanna River catfish catch.Lancaster Online

soldClick here to read the document. | This one, too.

naked

In Philly, yesterday | The naked bike ridePhilly.com

Thumbs down | “Customer satisfaction falls as job market skyrockets” – The Morning Call

Comment | “January of 68 I was on a chartered flight to Vietnam. The pilot took us up the coast of Canada and Alaska, and we were all in our Army dress greens, thrilled for what was ahead. When we were flying aroung Mt Fuji in Japan, I was listening to a rock radio station, and this song came on; I’ll never forget the glow I felt, a song for those of us who foolishly went to the war. The songs puts me back in that airplane. That was one jet plane ride I cherish the memory of.”

“Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China.” | Authoritarian style – China Is Detaining Muslims in Vast Numbers. The Goal: ‘Transformation.’”The New York Times

columbia town hall

Billionaires vs teachers | Koch brothers’ plan to starve public education; destroy teachers’ unions, teachers and education as we know it. – The Guardian

art heist

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s