Sunday’s news items [Huey; restaurant week; restaurant inspections & more] – 9/9/2019

whop-whop-whop | Yesterday, the men and women who’ve been restoring the UH-1 Helicopter (Huey) brought several years of work to a “first flight” event.

Many Vietnam Veterans describe the UH-1 “Huey” helicopter as the “sound of our war.”

the beginning and the end | The last American helicopter left Saigon April 30, 1975 as the city fell to the North Vietnamese. In the beginning, “The first American units to arrive in Vietnam were transportation helicopter units. The 8th and 57th Transportation Companies (Light Helicopter) (CH-21) sailed to Vietnam with 82 H-21 Shawnee helicopters and 400 men aboard the USNS Card, a former US Navy aircraft carrier converted to a Military Sea Transportation Service ship. It docked at the port of Saigon on 11 December 1961. The 8th and 57th were the first two American light helicopter companies to arrive in Vietnam, symbolizing the beginning of America’s commitment of the South Vietnamese cause and heralded the age of air mobility.”

March, 1963 | This writer arrived in the Republic of Vietnam; within a few days we reported to the 8th Transportation Company in Qui Nhon. The helicopters we used then were the H-21s – the “Flying Banana.”

October, 1963 | In June, 1963 the unit had transitioned into the 117th Aviation Company in anticipation of receiving the new replacement helicopter, the UH-1B helicopter. All of us, pilots, crew chiefs, mechanics and support specialists went though “on-the-job” instruction about this new helicopter – at the same time, we continued our combat support missions. On 18 October, we received our “certificates of achievement” for completing the Bell Model UH-1B “curriculum II” training.

Tour II | Vinh Long with the 114th Aviation Company.

The protesters were right all along! | Country Joe McDonald’s anthem

“Come on Wall Street, don’t be slow,

Why man, this is war au-go-go

There’s plenty good money to be made

By supplying the Army with the tools of its trade,

But just hope and pray that if they drop the bomb,

They drop it on the Viet Cong.”

