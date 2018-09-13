17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [Market House news & more] – 9/13/2018

Another case | Bullying led to youth suicide in York CountyFOX43-TV

Well? | “What about Medicare for all?”Time Goes By

Echoed | This letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

municipal brierfMunicipal brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

borough notices

Lessons from hurricanes | Learned and unlearnedRoute Fifty

Lesson unlearned | $895 billion deficit: Thanks in large part to the Republican tax cuts passed in 2017, the U.S. deficit has grown $222 billion over the past year to $895 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The deficit is on a course for $1 trillion by the end of the 2019 fiscal year. – Axios

police log

Columbia leads the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster [Have a look at the Columbia Police Department facebook page.]

The official time | all the time is at the US Government’s time.us Website

Legal noticeDepartment of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Meeting at Columbia CrossingLNP – Always Lancaster

trail closed

What is truth? | The above graphic is posted at a local facebook page. But there’s nothing to substantiate that at the TrailLink Website nor the Northwest Trail Website.

free at wendys

Say what!| “An author who wrote “How to Murder Your Husband” was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. Nancy Crampton-Brophy, a writer who penned romance novels, murder mysteries, and a blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband,” is now facing murder charges in Oregon for allegedly shooting Daniel C. Brophy. Her alleged motive was not made public, as the judge reportedly approved a request by prosecutors to seal key court documents.” – BuzzFeed news

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s