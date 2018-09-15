Saturday’s news items [Tide rips; more rain & more] – 9/15/2018

Streak breaker | More on the game – Lancaster Online

Remember the vigilante? | Police search his house again – Lancaster Online

Political retirement home | This column is another about the comfortable land for those hogs at the political trough in Wonderland.

“Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don’t stand in the doorway

Don’t block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

There’s a battle outside

And it is ragin’.

It’ll soon shake your windows

And rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin’.

Throughout the land

And don’t criticize

What you can’t understand

Your sons and your daughters

Are beyond your command

Your old road is

Rapidly agin’.

Please get out of the new one

If you can’t lend your hand

Robbery and a movie in the park | all on the Columbia Police Department Crime Watch Page

Who’s on the streets? | at “approximately 3:50am” – FOX43-TV

Government gone amuck | Reading fires staffer for talking to the media – got to keep “them guv’ment secrets” secret.

Breaking News | That’s what is says at the Borough Website

Coming | “days of rain” – The York Daily Record

Why would someone want to do public service? | A FREE “Challenges of Ethical Leadership” workshop at Alvernia College

SCAM ALERT | “Your Social Security Number isn’t suspended. Ever.” – The Federal Trade Commission

In case you missed it | The “School Briefs” in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A bribe? | Who? Us? Never. – The York Daily Record

More corporate welfare | In York County – In Lancaster County

say what? | “Pride of the Susquehanna” (501(c)3 lost revenue

Overly “amazing” | Anyone else notice that almost everything on social media sites is “amazing?” Heck, there’s even an “Overuse of the word “Amazing”facebook page.