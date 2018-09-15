17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [Tide rips; more rain & more] – 9/15/2018

Streak breaker | More on the game Lancaster Online

Remember the vigilante? | Police search his house againLancaster Online

Political retirement home | This column is another about the comfortable land for those hogs at the political trough in Wonderland.

“Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway
Don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt
Will be he who has stalled
There’s a battle outside
And it is ragin’.
It’ll soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin’.

Come mothers and fathers
Throughout the land
And don’t criticize
What you can’t understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command
Your old road is
Rapidly agin’.
Please get out of the new one
If you can’t lend your hand
For the times they are a-changin’

Who’s on the streets? | at “approximately 3:50am”  – FOX43-TV

Government gone amuck | Reading fires staffer for talking to the mediagot to keep “them guv’ment secrets” secret. 

Breaking News | That’s what is says at the Borough Website

Coming | “days of rain” The York Daily Record

Why would someone want to do public service? | A FREE “Challenges of Ethical Leadership” workshop at Alvernia College

SCAM ALERT | “Your Social Security Number isn’t suspended. Ever.”The Federal Trade Commission

school board newsIn case you missed it | The “School Briefs” in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A bribe? | Who? Us? Never.The York Daily Record

More corporate welfare | In York County In Lancaster County

say what? | “Pride of the Susquehanna” (501(c)3 lost revenue

Overly “amazing” | Anyone else notice that almost everything on social media sites is “amazing?” Heck, there’s even anOveruse of the word “Amazing”facebook page.

 

