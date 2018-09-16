17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [river rising; non profits; economy; restaurant inspections & more] – 9/16/2018

 “‘Susquehanna River will rise again’  | when Tropical Storm Florence rain hits PA”WITF

“Don’t Cheer the Decline of the Newspaper Industry” The American Conservative

Bound to happen | “Allentown slaps nonprofits with business tax”The Morning Call

Columbia’s nonprofits | Here’s the IRS database of Columbia’s nonprofits (NOTE: the search also includes the town of “New Columbia.”)

orange

Lawsuit | Super Bowl fever had Eagles fan/doctor throwing orange slices in woman’s cleavage, making vagina jokes at workPennsylvania Record

Look for a ““Presidential Alert” | On your mobile phone on Thursday around 2:18 p.m. – Reuters

To what end? | “Seventeen years after 9/11, America still seems determined to keep fighting.”The Atlantic

“Highest Median Household Income on Record?” | Is it really?US Census Bureau

“compensation penalty” | Wages and compensation for public school teachers: erodedRoute Fifty

“For five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes each year | people have to live somewhere. And it looks like renting is becoming more popular. – Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis

fredgraph home ownership

Home ownership: down | “In 2018, homeownership dropped to a lower rate than it was in 1994, with a rate of 64.2%. Since 1960, the homeownership rate in the United States has remained relatively stable having increased 5.6% since 1960 when 62.1% of American households owned their own home. – The Research Division of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Consumer Confidence: up | US Consumer Sentiment Surges in September”Trading Economics

“remorseful” | Wuerl ready to step downPenn Live

 

food-safety-inspections

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. 

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

