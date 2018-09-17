2020 Census Jobs Website Now Available | “The 2020 jobs site is active! You are now able to find out more information and apply for temporary Census Taker positions.

The majority of positions for the first large field operation, Address Canvassing, will not be offered until the summer of 2019; however, we do have some positions available this fall and winter.

If you want to find out about available jobs in your area, call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) and select option 3 to be routed to the office in your area. Even if we don’t have positions now, the good news is if you apply now, your application can remain in the applicant pool for the entire 2020 Census cycle. As a result, whenever there are openings in your area, for which you qualify, your application may be considered. You may be eligible to qualify if: You are at least 18 years old

You have a valid Social Security Number

You are a U.S. Citizen

You pass a background check

You have a valid email address

Additional requirements may apply and vary by position Ready to apply? Submit your application today!