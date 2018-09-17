Tangentially related “not local” news – 9/17/2017

Print salvation? | “Tech billionaire agrees to buy iconic Time Magazine” – The Boston Globe

Bezos | The Washington Post today – Washingtonian

Rebuilding | The Los Angeles Times – LAist

Yep – there’s hope. | “Colleges see a surge in journalism school admissions.” – The Washington Post

Child poverty | “… an unpleasant picture of poverty in the US” – The Conversation

“Escaping a major storm like Florence is tough. | It’s even tougher when you’re broke.” – The Los Angeles Times

NC Governor: If you don’t evacuate, “Tell your “next of kin” | “The science, skill – and luck – behind evacuation order calls” – The Conversation

Photo tour | What Florence delivered – The Washington Post

Fake news? | “People Are Cracking Up At This Video Of A Weather Channel Reporter Being A Little Dramatic During Hurricane Florence” – BuzzFeed News

Irony | Those from the former Soviet part of Germany hate immigrants; those who were in West Germany not so much. – The Los Angeles Times

“Freezing Credit Will Now Be Free | Here’s Why You Should Go for It.” – The New York Times

Deconstructing | White Privilege [a video]