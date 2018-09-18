Tuesday’s news items [parking enforcement suspended; low cost pet clinic; rain; evangelical admonitions & more] – 9/18/2018

For Sale | Former West Hempfeld Township Fire Department property (1.217 ACRES) AND ADJOINING TWO TRACTS OF LAND (.692 ACRES PLUS .257 ACRES) TOTALING 2.166 ACRES MORE OR LESS (THE PROPERTY).

Parking notice | “Parking Enforcement for Street Sweeping has been suspended on 6th and 7th Streets from Locust Street to Chestnut Street and on the 500 and 600 Blocks of Walnut Street due to road construction beginning immediately and until further notice.” – Columbia Borough CrimeWatch page

At CrimeWatch too | Hit & Run and Disruptive Conduct

Rain today | but sunshine tomorrow

Calamities? | Yep, according to this LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor (“Calamities are warning from God”) from a Columbia letter writer.

In Lancaster | Another fatal police shooting sparks comments– Lancaster Online

Are all police shootings justified? | “14 Lancaster County police-involved shootings since 2008 ruled justified” – Lancaster Online

VA – Broken system? | Not so, says this veteran. – Task & Purpose

A sign or an assignment? | Recently, there’ve been a number of letters-to-the-editor in LNP – Always Lancaster from high school students.

Things go better with Coke. | Coca Cola and Cannabis – Bloomberg

Greed | Wall Street salaries highest since 2008 – The York Dispatch