O-o-p-s, Wednesday’s news items – 9/19/2018

“In 1991, the phrase ‘they just don’t get it’ became a popular way of describing senators’ reaction to sexual violence. With years of hindsight, mounds of evidence of the prevalence and harm that sexual violence causes individuals … ‘not getting it’ isn’t an option for our elected representatives.”
The above comment is from “Anita Hill, the American attorney who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual assault in the 1990s, on how the Senate Judiciary Committee can properly handle the accusations made against current nominee Brett Kavanaugh / New York Times
The Scribbler column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about Columbia High School and Lloyd Mifflin.
In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG: “MANHEIM TWP.: Ehab M. L. Salib, 35, of Columbia, was charged after he was seen throwing a bowl of food at another person, which caused an injury, Aug. 1 at Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, police said.”
“Roseanne Barr reveals her character has been killed off by opioid overdose” – Penn Live
Click here to open a .pdf file of tomorrow night’s School Board of Directors’ meeting agenda.
Talk about getting drenched | “York Fair attendance drops by more than 100,000; organizers point to rainy weather as a factor” – FOX43-TV
2 comments
Just in. No Wendsday this week. Officials in Columbia, PA have suspended Wednesday for this week due to lack of interest and a shortage of funds. As of now, there is no promise when it will return. Some citizens are upset but most won’t notice according to sources.
Superb catch; appreciate the vigilance. Kind of fixed the “Thursday / Wednesday” goof. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have created for our readers. NOTE: that a kind of standard apologia line for print publications.