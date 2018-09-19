O-o-p-s, Wednesday’s news items – 9/19/2018

“In 1991, the phrase ‘they just don’t get it’ became a popular way of describing senators’ reaction to sexual violence. With years of hindsight, mounds of evidence of the prevalence and harm that sexual violence causes individuals … ‘not getting it’ isn’t an option for our elected representatives.”

The above comment is from “Anita Hill, the American attorney who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual assault in the 1990s, on how the Senate Judiciary Committee can properly handle the accusations made against current nominee Brett Kavanaugh / New York Times

The Scribbler column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about Columbia High School and Lloyd Mifflin.

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG: “MANHEIM TWP.: Ehab M. L. Salib, 35, of Columbia, was charged after he was seen throwing a bowl of food at another person, which caused an injury, Aug. 1 at Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, police said.”

“Roseanne Barr reveals her character has been killed off by opioid overdose” – Penn Live

Click here to open a .pdf file of tomorrow night’s School Board of Directors’ meeting agenda.

Talk about getting drenched | “York Fair attendance drops by more than 100,000; organizers point to rainy weather as a factor” – FOX43-TV