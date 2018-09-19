R-Word | spread the work to end the word.

OPINION

At an event at Spooky Nook complex this afternoon, a resident asked us why we were not at last night’s committee meeting. The resident was disappointed that we were working, but told us it was explosive.

Explosive because a borough employee called a citizen the “R-WORD” and abruptly left the meeting.

You can read Columbia Spy‘s reporting of the meeting.

While the nation’s chief executive uses the R-WORD with impunity, a Columbia borough employee ought to know better than to berate anyone by using the R-WORD.

Columbia Borough residents, visitors, employees, the scorned citizen and everyone are due a public apology for this unacceptable response.